The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck another Wildberries warehouse in the morning in the settlement of Krasny Bor, Leningrad region, Russia; in total, during 18 days of combat operations, Ukrainian drones visited 15 of the marketplace’s warehouses, 13 of which burned down, reported Commander of the AFU USF Robert Brovdi (Madyar).

"The purple cloud of ashes from the wild berry WB has reached Petersburg, where the alleyways taught the bunker grandpa to strike first. Over 18 days, the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird visited fifteen and incinerated already thirteen purple bushes of the descending SVO quartermaster (...). In the morning, the next mega-hub, Krasny Bor, left the chat," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

"To work, Gentlemen! We know how to act. We will stand. Moscow will fall," Brovdi concluded his post in his traditional manner.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed on Telegram a UAV hit on a warehouse zone in Krasny Bor, Tosno district, where a fire broke out.

The area of the affected logistics complex is approximately 154 thousand square meters.