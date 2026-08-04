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URCS volunteers work at Russian attack site in Mykolaiv

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URCS volunteers work at Russian attack site in Mykolaiv
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the site of the Russian attack in Mykolaiv.

"At night, Mykolaiv was once again attacked. The residential sector came under strike… A team of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit worked at the site alongside emergency services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers inspected the territory and the damaged building, provided first aid to the injured, and transported the body of the deceased woman. In addition, they helped four residents of damaged houses reach shelter, provided psychological first aid to people experiencing acute stress reactions, and delivered drinking water for emergency workers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As reported, as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones on Mykolaiv on the night of August 4, an 89-year-old woman was killed, and seven other people were injured, including two girls aged 2 and 12. Two private houses were destroyed, while seven private houses, a car, and the windows of three apartment buildings were damaged.

#mykolaiv #urcs
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