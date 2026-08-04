SBI on Khmelnytsky training ground detonation: transport violations or sabotage

The investigation is checking two main versions of the uncontrolled detonation of ammunition at the training ground in Khmelnytsky: violations during the transportation and unloading of ammunition or sabotage. As of August 3, 2026, five military personnel are considered missing.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Employees of the SBI conducted initial investigative actions at the site of the uncontrolled detonation of ammunition at the military training ground in Khmelnytskyi. The investigation is checking two main versions of the event – violations during the transportation and unloading of ammunition or sabotage," the report says.

The agency notes that the SBI will establish all the circumstances of the tragedy and provide a legal assessment of the actions of everyone whose decisions, actions, or inaction could have led to severe consequences.

The Bureau recalls that the uncontrolled detonation at the military facility on the outskirts of Khmelnytsky occurred on July 31, 2026, at around 11:55 and continued almost until the end of the day.

SBI employees, in cooperation with the command of the Special Operations Forces of the AFU, the National Police, and the SES, are working at the scene and participating in the liquidation of its consequences.

"As of August 3, 2026, five military personnel are considered missing. According to preliminary data, they were unloading ammunition at the warehouse of the military unit," the agency informs.

According to the SBI, body fragments were discovered during search operations and handed over for forensic medical and molecular genetic examinations to establish the identities of the deceased. Other necessary examinations have also been appointed.

"As a result of the explosions, eight military personnel received injuries of varying severity. There is no threat to their lives. No information has been received regarding injured civilians," the report emphasizes.

One of the versions of the investigation, as the SBI accents, is a possible violation of the rules during the transportation or unloading of ammunition, which could have caused the first explosion and subsequent detonation.

"The version of sabotage actions aimed at destroying weapons is also being checked," the report says.

The SBI informs that investigators have already questioned the command and military personnel of the unit, as well as the victims. Documentation regarding the storage, transportation, and unloading of ammunition has been seized.

"After the completion of the detonation, a preliminary inspection of the scene was conducted. SES employees continue to demine the territory outside the military facility. A special commission will be created to work directly on the training ground," the report notes.

Also, according to the agency, the recording of damage to residential buildings and other property near the military facility continues.

The preliminary qualification of the event is violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as substances and objects that present an increased danger to others, which caused bodily injuries to several persons (Part 2 of Art. 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The criminal proceedings are under the personal control of the leadership of the SBI.

Procedural guidance is provided by Khmelnytsky Specialized Prosecution Office in the Defense Sphere of the Western Region.