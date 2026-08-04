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Enemy attacks Nova Poshta cargo office in Pryluky

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Enemy attacks Nova Poshta cargo office in Pryluky
Photo: https://t.me/novapostcorp

Russian forces destroyed the Nova Poshta cargo office in Pryluky (Chernihiv region) on Monday evening. There were no casualties, the company said.

"This evening, the enemy destroyed the Nova Poshta cargo office in Pryluky. Employees and customers were in shelter; no one was injured," Nova Poshta wrote on Telegram.

The company noted that it will compensate the estimated value of damaged packages and will contact customers to confirm the details of the reimbursement.

Among other things, Nova Poshta has reorganized its logistics routes to minimize potential delivery delays.

#pryluky #nova_poshta #attack
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