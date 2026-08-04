Kim proposes introducing Military Card for military personnel and veterans

Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Vitaliy Kim held a meeting with the leadership of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", including Corps Commander Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko and Deputy Commander for Personnel Relations Colonel Sviatoslav Palamar.

"We discussed current issues of supporting military personnel, male and female veterans, and members of their families. Special attention was paid to interaction with patronal services, as well as improving the system for supporting military personnel after injury, discharge from service, and return to civilian life," said the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in a report following the meeting.

It is noted that one of the topics of the meeting was new tools for supporting military personnel and the veteran community.

In particular, the minister shared the idea of creating a Military Card, which is currently being developed by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs team.

"I have an idea to create a so-called Military Card. This is a card that will accompany a person from the moment of draft into military service, throughout the entire service, and until the return to civilian life. It will consolidate all benefits, payments, accruals, and other information needed by a service member and a veteran in one place," the press service quotes Kim as saying.