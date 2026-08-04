Russia attacks 60 Zaporizhia region settlements over day, killing 2, injuring 11

Over the past day, Russian troops launched 1,049 strikes on 60 settlements in Zaporizhia region; as a result of attacks on Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district, two people were killed and 11 others were injured, reported Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"109 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure facilities, housing, and vehicles," noted a report published on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops carried out 25 airstrikes on Veselyanka, Yuliivka, Zaporozhets, Vilnyanka, Novotroyitske, Novooleksandrivka, Nove Pole, Zelena Dibrova, Rozumivka, Sofiivka, Kamyanuvate, Zarichne, Shchaslyve, Vozdvyzhivka, Voskresenka, Yehorivka, Omelnyk, Sonyachne, Novosoloshyne, Tymoshivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Chervonyi Yar.

In addition, 791 drones of various modifications, predominantly FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhia, Vilnyansk, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Balabyne, Stepne, Tavriyske, and other settlements in the region.

Also during the day, 233 artillery strikes were recorded on settlements across the region, including Malokaterynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, and others.