Construction of anti-drone defenses kicked off around Kharkiv, with first results expected in three weeks

A pilot project to build an anti-drone defense system around Kharkiv has begun, announced Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"We are building [anti-drone defenses] around Kharkiv in the north, northeast, and northwest. We are implementing this pilot project at one of our military buildings," Synehubov said on the Yedyni Novyny (Unified News) program.

He noted that this primarily concerns anti-drone defenses using fiber optic cables. The project is being funded by the regional budget. Its total cost is expected to be UAH 30 million. Currently, UAH 7 million have been allocated for the first phase.

"The first results will be available in three weeks. Then we’ll scale it up [anti-drone defense]," Synehubov said.