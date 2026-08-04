Sybiha sums up diplomats' meeting first day: focus on defense, energy, sanctions

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reported on the key tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy following the first day of the annual meeting of heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions, including strengthening military and energy support, sanction pressure on Russia, developing the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, and preparing for the winter period.

Sybiha noted that the first day of the meeting began with a visit together with ambassadors to Lukyanivka, destroyed by Russian strikes, and laying flowers to the fallen heroes on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. After that, the Ukrainian diplomatic corps held a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It was important for us to hear the vision and priorities of the Head of State. A difficult winter lies ahead of us. We understand the importance of new partnerships that were established recently: from the Anti-Ballistic Coalition to other regional formats," Sybiha wrote in a post on Facebook.

According to him, the communication with the president was substantive and result-oriented. Sybiha noted that Ukraine has a new international role and is becoming a security provider, contributor, and partner.

The acting head of the MFA reported that during the meeting, the first major meeting of the new head of government Serhiy Koretsky with the entire Ukrainian diplomatic corps took place, also with the participation of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. According to him, for diplomats, this became an opportunity to synchronize efforts to support Ukraine’s economy, energy, and resilience ahead of the winter period.

Sybiha noted that during the meeting, diplomats received tasks regarding strengthening sanction pressure on Russia, increasing military and energy support for Ukraine, scaling up the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, and preparing for the winter period.

"Today everyone clearly heard the President’s instructions: sanction pressure on Russia, increasing military and energy support for Ukraine, scaling up the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, and preparing for winter," he reported.

According to Sybiha, the next day participants of the meeting will continue work focusing on issues of defense, security, urgent strengthening of air defense and missile defense, development of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, returning Ukrainians from Russian captivity, increasing pressure on the aggressor, and bringing Russian criminals to accountability.

Heads of three frontline regions took part in the work of the meeting – head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, and Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as well as commanders of units systematically supported by the MFA: the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, the "Liut" Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police, and the 1st "Azov" Corps.

"The participation of the leadership of frontline regions and military brigades clearly demonstrates the priorities of our military diplomacy," Sybiha noted.

The guest of honor at this year’s meeting was Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popșoi. Sybiha reported that during his participation in the events, Ukraine’s role in Moldova’s security and the common European future of the two states were discussed.