Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-16) Arseniy Yatsenyuk notes that Russia leadership is targeting not only Ukraine, but also the entire free world, in particular, the US.

In an interview with American blogger Laura Loomer, Yatsenyuk said that Putin is targeting not only Ukraine, but also the way of life and security of people in the United States, seeking to deprive the US of its status as the leader of the free world. He noted that Putin is too weak to resist Americans on his own, but a real axis of evil has formed over the past few years.

He expressed conviction that Сhina is a key strategic partner of Russia and provides it with vital support. The former prime minister stated that the Chinese supply dual-use materials, actively purchase Russian oil, provide financial support, have begun conducting joint military exercises, ask the Russians to provide special advanced technologies for Chinese submarines, and receive a huge amount of intelligence information from Russia collected on the battlefield in Ukraine.

According to the KSF chairman, the strategic goal of Russia, China, North Korea, and other pariahs in the world is to undermine the positions of the United States and destroy their way of life. Yatsenyuk emphasized that if Ukraine wins, it will become a joint victory for the United States, the European Union, and Ukraine.

At the same time, he expressed conviction that if Ukraine wins the war and manages to achieve a fair, honest, and lasting peace thanks to US support and personally thanks to the position of Donald Trump, he believes Trump would then deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.

The former prime minister emphasized that the US president has all the necessary capabilities to achieve such a peace. Yatsenyuk stated that the president possesses the necessary leverage and courage, and it now depends on him whether he will do everything necessary both to help Ukraine and to become the most influential and distinguished president in history.