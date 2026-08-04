Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 23 companies, 20 individuals supplying Russian MIC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against 23 companies and 20 related individuals working for the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC), manufacturing and supplying equipment and components for Russia MIC in circumvention of sanctions.

"We are continuing systematic work to impose sanctions against manufacturers of weaponry, including ballistics, and other companies that support the activities of the Russian military-industrial complex. Every enterprise that loses access to components, technologies, or financing will produce fewer ballistic missiles, drones, and other weapons for the war," emphasized Advisor – Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

A statement published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine noted that the sanction list includes, among others, the Kidma Tech company, which manufactures optical devices, air defense equipment, and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as repairs aviation and anti-tank guided missiles.

Sanctions were also imposed on the Morozov Plant, which is part of the structure of the sanctioned Rostec. The enterprise produces explosives, rocket propellant, and materials for missile systems, in particular supplying solid-propellant charges for the engine of the Iskander-M ballistic missile.

In addition, the sanctions list includes the Specelectronkomplekt company, involved in the production of guided air missiles; the Aurum enterprise, which supplies electronic warfare systems and drones for Russian occupying forces; as well as Russian IT companies that create digital solutions and information security software for state and private clients.

The relevant presidential decree No. 704/2026 was published on Monday.

The document enacts the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated July 2, 2026 "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)."

The decree provides for the application of sanctions against the individuals and legal entities specified in the annexes to the NSDC decision, and instructs the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Bank of Ukraine and the Commission on State Awards and Heraldry, to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of the imposed restrictions.