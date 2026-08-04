Air defense downs 117 of 136 enemy targets; hit by missile, 14 attack UAVs recorded at 3 locations

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 117 enemy drones, but hits by an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 14 UAVs were recorded at three locations, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 117 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the report says.

In total, on the night of August 4 (from 18:00 on August 3), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov Region, Russia, and 136 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parody" decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Millerovo – Russia, TOT of Donetsk, Chauda, Hvardiiske – TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by a ballistic missile and 14 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as falling downing debris at 3 locations.