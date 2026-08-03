Zelenskyy appoints Lialina-Boiko as Ukraine's Permanent Rep to UNESCO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Viktoria Lialina-Boiko as Ukraine's permanent representative to UNESCO.

Corresponding decree No. 703/2026 was published on the presidential website on Monday.

Lialina-Boiko previously served as director of the Department of Public Diplomacy and Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Previously, she served as head of the Digital Diplomacy Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, later becoming deputy director of the department and head of the Digital Diplomacy Division, as well as director of the Department of Public Diplomacy and Communications.