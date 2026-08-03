Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's ambassadors to Austria, Tunisia, Libya, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan – decrees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Khomanets from his post as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Tunisia and the State of Libya, as well as Vasyl Khymynets, Valeriy Yevdokimov, and Valeriy Zhovtenko from their posts as Ukraine's ambassadors to Austria, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Corresponding decrees No. 698/2026, No. 699/2026, No. 700/2026, and No. 701/2026 were published on the presidential website on Monday.

The president also dismissed Kateryna Zelenko from her posts as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Singapore and, concurrently, as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Brunei Darussalam.

Corresponding decree No. 702/2026 was published on the head of state's website.