Zelenskyy, Moldova's FM discuss joint infrastructure, energy projects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popșoi, during which the parties discussed the coordination of foreign policy priorities, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

"We also discussed a number of practical projects that can and should be implemented, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sectors. For us, this is first and foremost a matter of security and mutual assistance," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the president, the Moldovan foreign minister's participation in Ukraine's annual ambassadors' meeting demonstrates the alignment of the two countries' foreign policy priorities, "especially in the areas of security and European aspirations."

"It is important that we continue to move forward together across the full spectrum of shared challenges," Zelenskyy said.

The president also thanked Moldova for its consistent support of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens.