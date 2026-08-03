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Zelenskyy dismisses Omelchenko as Ukraine's permanent rep to UNESCO – decree

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Zelenskyy dismisses Omelchenko as Ukraine's permanent rep to UNESCO – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Vadym Omelchenko from his concurrent position as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

Corresponding decree No. 697/2026 was published on the President's website on Monday.

Vadym Omelchenko has served as Ukraine's ambassador to France since August 2020, and as Ukraine's ambassador to the Principality of Monaco since April 28, 2021. On December 22, 2023, by Presidential Decree No. 843/2023, Omelchenko was granted the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

#zelenskyy #delegation #unesco
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