Palisa to coordinate efforts to expand cooperation between Ukrainian, US companies – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working with the United States and Europe to secure the necessary support packages; in particular, Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa will coordinate efforts with the Ministry of Defense to expand cooperation between Ukrainian and American companies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"...During meetings in the United States on a recent visit, we agreed on several specific options for the use of missile systems and the expansion of cooperation between our companies – Ukrainian and American. The preparation of relevant documents and communication between the companies is ongoing. General Palisa will coordinate this work with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the U.S. side, and Ukrainian manufacturers. Our soldiers will have more firepower," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel following Palisa's report on the implementation of defense agreements with partners.

The president also said work is underway to localize the necessary types of Western weapons in Ukraine.

"There will be a significant expansion in this area. I don't have any details at the moment, but I thank our partners in Europe for their willingness to support our resilience in the long term through localization and joint defense production," Zelenskyy said on Monday.