The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called on journalists to take a critical approach to statements made by former presidential spokesperson Yulia Mendel, noting that her manipulations and disinformation do not reflect the real situation in Ukraine and run counter to the country's national interests.

"In light of her recent statements in the French media, we urge journalists to exercise the utmost vigilance. Do not be misled by statements that in no way reflect the actual situation in Ukraine or the activities of the Ukrainian presidential administration," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy said on X social media platform on Monday.

He said "the former spokesperson for the President of Ukraine left his team many years ago. Since then, she has gained a scandalous reputation for spreading manipulative statements that systematically echo the narratives of Russian propaganda."

"She cannot be considered a reliable source of information; rather, she is acting as a new voice intended to replace Ksenia Fedorova, against whom a decision on expulsion was issued on entirely valid grounds," Tykhy said.

According to French media reports, the Paris Administrative Court rejected Fedorova's appeal against the decision to expel her from France. The court also upheld the freeze on her assets, recognizing the French authorities' actions as justified. This was reported by AFP.

As noted in the court's statement, Fedorova failed to prove that the order to leave France would have "serious personal consequences." Fedorova, who also wrote for the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, stated that France had ordered her deportation under an "emergency procedure."

Former press secretary to Volodymyr Zelenskyy Yulia Mendel in an interview with the same newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche, called the Ukrainian president "the main beneficiary of the war," accused him of autocracy and turning a blind eye to corruption within his inner circle, and criticized forced mobilization.

Fedorova is a Russian propagandist, former president, and editor-in-chief of the sanctioned TV channel RT France, who systematically justifies Russian aggression against Ukraine and spreads Kremlin disinformation in Europe.