Zelenskyy removes Stefanishyna from post as Ukraine's Ambassador to USA – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Olha Stefanishyna from her post as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

Corresponding decree No. 696/2026 has been published on the president's website.

In a Facebook post, Stefanishyna announced that she had decided to resign from her post as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States due to personal circumstances.

"This is my own decision, dictated by personal circumstances that I have mentioned previously," she said.

According to Stefanishyna, representing Ukraine in Washington during a full-scale war was the greatest honor of her life.

At the same time, the diplomat said the main tasks she had come to Washington to accomplish had been fulfilled. In particular, she said, she succeeded in increasing U.S. arms supplies and maintaining support for Ukraine amid the changing political situation in the U.S., enshrining that support in law, and shifting Ukraine's role "from a country that receives aid to a country in which investments are made and whose technologies are purchased."

Stefanishyna also said she would comment separately and publicly on issues that have recently been raised in the media, and assured that she would continue to work for Ukraine "wherever she can be of use."