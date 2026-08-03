Koretsky urges diplomats to maintain contact with Ukrainians abroad

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky called on diplomats to maintain contact with Ukrainians abroad so that there would be a chance for them to return to Ukraine after the war.

"Of course, Ukrainians are tired of the war. Absolutely. And, honestly, the world is also tired of the war. Therefore, there is no other option but to remind the world of our existence, to make our presence felt in various countries, to remind them of what is happening here – that our country is fighting for its sovereignty, independence, and for life – because, because, unfortunately, it cannot smolder on its own," Koretsky said at a meeting with ambassadors in Kyiv on Monday.

He noted that not everyone in the world is focused on the news coverage that reports daily on the horrors brought about by Russian terror, war, and aggression.

"That is why reminding people of and reinforcing this information is an absolute necessity," the prime minister said.

In addition, he said Ukraine cannot afford to lose Ukrainians living abroad.

"Of course, most of them will consider returning after the war ends and security guarantees are in place. That's understandable. But this full-scale war has been going on for five years now. The government certainly has a clear plan, but I also ask diplomats to support this and use it as a foundation. We must stay in touch with them. Because children are being born there – or have already been born and are growing up. They attend clubs, they're starting to learn the local language, and they play on various sports teams. We must stay in touch with them. Because if we lose that connection – regardless of how long the war lasts – we simply reduce the chance that they will be motivated to return home," Koretsky said.

Among other things, the prime minister called for bringing officials and politicians at various levels to Ukraine.