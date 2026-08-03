URCS vehicle damaged as result of Russian shelling

A Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) vehicle was damaged in Zaporizhia region as a result of Russian shelling.

"In the village of Novomykolaivka in Zaporizhia region, a service vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian Red Cross mobile medical brigade was damaged by Russian airstrikes using guided bombs," the society said on Facebook on Monday.

A Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) vehicle was damaged in Zaporizhia region as a result of Russian shelling.

The vehicle was used to transport specialists from the mobile brigade to provide primary medical care to community residents.

No Ukrainian Red Cross staff members were injured in the attack.

"We strongly condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure and humanitarian resources. Such actions create additional obstacles to providing assistance to people in need," the URCS said.

The organization said that despite the constant danger and threat of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia region, the URCS mobile medical teams continue to work and provide primary medical care to people in remote communities.