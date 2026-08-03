Russian shelling kills 4, wounds 15 in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian occupiers have attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times using drones, aerial bombs, and artillery; four people were killed, and 15 were wounded, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the regional military administration, regarding the security situation as of 18:30.

"In Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Myrivsk were affected. Administrative buildings, infrastructure, a store, and trucks were damaged. Four people were injured. A 33-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition," he said on Telegram on Monday.

According to the regional military administration, the Ukrainian, Petropavlivska, Vasylkivska, and Mykolaivska communities in Synelnykivsky district were also hit. A farm, a gas station, more than two dozen private homes, and cars were destroyed. A combine harvester was destroyed. One person was killed.

In Kryvy Rih district, the enemy targeted Shyrokyivska, Hrushevska, and Zelenodolsk communities. Three people were killed, including a child. Eleven people were wounded. A gas station, cars, a private home, farm buildings, and a fire station were destroyed.

In Dnipro district, Russian forces attacked the communities of Dnipro and Slobozhanska. Warehouses and a wheat field caught fire.