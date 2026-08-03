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Koretsky: In 5th year of war, Ukraine must prepare for worst-case scenario

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Koretsky: In 5th year of war, Ukraine must prepare for worst-case scenario

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky states that in the fifth year of the war, to achieve results, one must overestimate the enemy, underestimate oneself, and plan for the worst-case scenario.

"We are mobilizing funding for the 27th year. In the fifth year of the war, we are simply obligated – no matter what anyone says, whether it’s about financial needs, recruitment, weapons, or the challenges awaiting us this winter – in my personal opinion, we must prepare for the worst-case scenario. We must overestimate the enemy and underestimate ourselves, and then we will definitely achieve results," Koretsky said at a meeting with ambassadors in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that in the fifth year of the war, it is unacceptable to rely on a baseline scenario, because the enemy is also adapting and improving, which leads to new challenges and new threats.

"The same applies to the financial sector. We must plan with a margin of safety, because the war requires enormous expenditures," the prime minister said.

#koretsky #war #scenario
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