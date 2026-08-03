Koretsky: Additional defence funding needed, 2026 state budget to be revised

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky states that the realities on the battlefield necessitate additional funding for the Defense Forces in 2026.

"The basic need for external funding for 2026 has been secured. However, we met with Acting Minister of Defense Mr. Khmara, met with the Minister of Internal Affairs, and met with a broad delegation from the Defense Forces – there is an additional need caused by the realities on the battlefield and a specific decision by the High Command, and this requires additional funding. Therefore, we will now update the budget through the end of 2026 and the plan for 2027," Koretsky said at a meeting with ambassadors in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that on this issue, the government will need the support of the diplomatic corps to secure this additional funding.

The prime minister also identified a specific task: using frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction.