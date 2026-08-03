Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine will continue its efforts to influence Russia in order to bring the war to an end.

He made this statement during a conversation with the media on the sidelines of the annual meeting of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad in Kyiv on Monday.

"We will continue. Don’t get hung up on all these arguments: 40, 50, 100, or 15 days. What matters is the result. It’s not so much about how we enter this process. What’s far more important is what we come out with. To emerge from it with the desired result, we must be strong," Budanov said, responding to a question about Ukraine’s next steps following the end of the "40-day operation to influence Russia to end the war" (exactly 40 days on Tuesday).

As previously reported, on June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had approved a 40-day operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to exert influence on Russia in order to bring the war to an end.