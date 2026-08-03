Budanov: War effectively at impasse for Russians

Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov believes that for the Russians, the war against Ukraine has reached a dead end.

He made this statement during a conversation with the media on the sidelines of the annual meeting of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad in Kyiv on Monday.

"So far, we see that they [the Russians] believe they can achieve their goals by military means. This is a false assumption, and all these years have proven it. The war is essentially at a dead end for them. Yes, there are some combat operations, with advances and without. There are their advances, and there are ours. Strategically, it has long been at a dead end," Budanov said.