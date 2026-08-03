Russian strike on Ukrnafta petrol station in Dnipropetrovsk region kills two adults, child – company

Three people, including a child, were killed as a result of a Russian strike with a jet-powered drone on a gas station operated by PJSC Ukrnafta, part of the Naftogaz group, in Dnipropetrovsk region, the company has said.

"The strike occurred in Shyrokyivska community of Kryvy Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region after the air raid siren had stopped. Three people were killed in the attack: our colleague, gas station operator Tetiana Mykolaiivna Volkova, a visitor to the complex, and an eight-year-old boy," Ukrnafta said in the statement on Monday.

According to the statement, other employees and visitors to the complex who were on the premises at the time of the strike were injured. The company assured that all those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

"This is a deliberate act of terror against civilians. Russia struck a gas station complex in the rear. Our sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who died. The injured are receiving all necessary assistance," acting Chairman of the board of the Naftogaz Group Serhiy Fedorenko said.

As previously reported, over the first seven months of 2026, Russia destroyed 37 Naftogaz Group gas stations; some of them have been restored, but the rest sustained critical damage and have ceased operations.