Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation resumes its work, issuing 342 permits this year – Umerov

The Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (MTC) has resumed its operation for the first time since February 2022, reviewing 372 applications, issuing 342 permits, and granting 33 Ukrainian companies export authorizations, reported Rustem Umerov.

"For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation has resumed its work. It reviewed 372 applications, issued 342 permits, and granted 33 Ukrainian companies export authorizations," Umerov wrote on Telegram on Monday, reporting on his year as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

Umerov served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from July 18, 2025, to August 2026.

He also noted the importance of the launch of the simplified export procedure under the Drone Deal – Fast Track, which reduces government procedures from 90 to 30 days.

"This has been a year of great teamwork. Together with the government, members of parliament, security and defense forces, the Office of the President, diplomats, the Ukrainian defense industry, and international partners, we have worked to make Ukraine stronger on the front lines, more resilient domestically, and more secure in the world," he emphasized.