Another attack on Odesa region transport infrastructure, civilian vessels injures 10

Russian troops today attacked transport infrastructure facilities in Odesa region and civilian vessels in the ports of Greater Odesa and the Danube region, resulting in 10 people being injured, reported the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine on Monday.

"Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance. Elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing on site," the Ministry of Infrastructure wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the agency’s data, Russia carried out five attacks on seaport facilities, three attacks on civilian vessels in ports, and two attacks on vessels located in the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor in just the first days of August.

Among other things, 67 attacks on seaport facilities, 35 attacks on civilian vessels in ports, and 22 attacks on vessels in the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor were recorded in July.

The ministry clarified that the enemy is shelling not only vessels performing voyages, but also civilian vessels that remain at berths or anchorages due to previous damage and are not carrying out any cargo operations.

"This testifies to a targeted campaign to disrupt the operation of Ukrainian ports, intimidate international shipowners, and undermine confidence in the safety of civilian navigation," the Ministry of Infrastructure added.

As reported, the enemy’s strikes on port infrastructure and vessels, in particular the shelling of a corn vessel with three missiles on July 19, during which 10 sailors were killed, led to a halt in the entry of vessels into Ukraine’s Black Sea ports starting July 22.

Following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on July 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a clear list of measures from the government next week to ensure the diversification of Ukraine’s export routes.