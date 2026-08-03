Ambassadors to Poland Bodnar, Czechia Zvarych to become deputy foreign ministers

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar and Ambassador of Ukraine to Czechia Vasyl Zvarych may be appointed deputy ministers of foreign affairs of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions in Kyiv on Monday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Vasyl Bodnar from the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on September 29, 2021, which he had held since 2017. After that, he was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, and in 2024 – Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland.

Prior to that, Zvarych was Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, holding that post from 2014, and earlier for some time held the post of acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.