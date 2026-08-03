Zelenskyy announces NSDC meeting in new format this week

A meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in a new format will take place this week, focusing in particular on resilience plans for winter preparations in the regions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"This week there will be a new format of the NSDC. Those whose resilience plans for regions and our communities are not ready will be held accountable. Accordingly, we will set tasks for our state’s foreign relations. Ihor Klymenko will become the new Secretary of the NSDC," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with ambassadors in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the President, Klymenko has solid experience in coordinating the security sector, as well as experience from last winter.

"We need to strengthen our efforts. So the NSDC platform will be more coordinated in working with the Government of Ukraine on this," the Head of State noted.

On July 17, Zelenskyy offered the position of NSDC Secretary to Ihor Klymenko. Prior to this, the position was held by Rustem Umerov.