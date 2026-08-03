Zelenskyy urges diplomats to prepare for elections in partner countries, counter Russian influence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian diplomacy must work actively ahead of elections in partner countries to counter Russian hybrid influence and preserve support for Ukraine regardless of election outcomes.

"A very special period is coming up in partner countries that matter to us. Starting in September in the German states, then Israel, the United States, and next year France and other countries around the world. Russia never misses a chance to interfere in elections through hybrid means, financial injections, destabilization. We all understand these threats," Zelenskyy said at the annual meeting with ambassadors in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, he said Ukraine does not interfere in other states’ internal affairs.

Ukrainian diplomats must work not only with governments but also with society and the media, so that support for Ukraine holds regardless of changes in government, the president said.

"The task of our Ukrainian diplomacy in this period is active counter-propaganda, work with public opinion, work with young people," he said.

Zelenskyy also called on diplomats to work on protecting Ukrainian communities abroad and said diplomacy "can no longer be only classical and static," but must adapt to new conditions and use modern communication channels.