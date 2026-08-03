Zelenskyy: winter preparation one of Ukrainian ambassadors' top priorities

One of the priorities of work for Ukrainian ambassadors should be preparation for winter, in particular searching for necessary equipment and air defense missiles, stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This year, winter is also an obvious priority. In relations with partners for Ukraine right now, we cannot predict 100% when all diplomatic efforts, Ukraine’s long-range efforts, our middle-strikes, and partners’ sanctions will reach the exact level of pressure that leaves Russia with no alternative other than peace," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with ambassadors in Kyiv on Monday.

The President emphasized that Ukraine will make every effort for this to happen before winter, but Russia wants to drag it out.

According to him, priorities for winter preparation also include "missiles for Patriot, our air defense, SAMP-T, NASAMS, and so on. All the necessary weapons for our aviation – this is what is needed absolutely certainly and unconditionally."

Zelenskyy noted that "every Ukrainian ambassador must understand which transformers to look for and from whom," as well as know the agreements on imports, gas volume, and cross-border solutions that can support Ukraine. In addition, "every ambassador of Ukraine must know how many air defense missiles are in the country and how to ensure that missiles are not somewhere in warehouses over there, but in our launchers here in Ukraine".