Defense Forces strike repair base of Russian artillery brigade, other enemy facilities – General Staff

On the night of August 3, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important enemy military targets, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Specifically, a material and technical support warehouse and a repair and restoration base of an artillery brigade were struck in the area of Nove Zhyttia (AR of Crimea). The facility is used for storing weapons, spare parts, material and technical equipment, as well as repairing and restoring artillery weapons and military equipment, which maintains the combat readiness of enemy units," the report on Telegram states.

In addition, a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack UAVs in the area of Navlya, Bryansk region of Russia, was hit.

Furthermore, material and technical support warehouses were struck in the areas of Okunivka and Naumivka in occupied Crimea, a fuel and lubricants storage facility in the area of Oktyabrsky, Belgorod region of Russia, and a communication node in the area of Artemivka in Crimea.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the armed aggression of the russian federation," the General Staff emphasized.