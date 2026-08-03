URCS provides aid to victims of Russian attack on Zaporizhia

The rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Zaporizhia region worked at the site of a Russian guided aerial bomb strike that caused destruction in Zaporizhia on Sunday.

"Volunteers conducted door-to-door visits in the affected area, provided first aid to those injured, and delivered psychological first aid to people experiencing acute stress reactions," the URCS reported on Facebook.

According to the Main Directorate of the SES of Ukraine in Zaporizhia region, as of Monday morning, the emergency response operations following the Russian air strikes on August 2 have been completed.

As a result of the Russian shelling, one person was killed and 31 others were injured, including two underage girls. Rescuers unblocked a woman from under the rubble of a destroyed private house. A private residential house was destroyed, while a storage facility and vehicles were partially damaged.