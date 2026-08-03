Russian strike burns down 1725 wooden church in Beryslav – media

The Holy Presentation Church – an architectural monument of national significance – burned down as a result of a Russian strike on Sunday, August 2, in the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, investigative journalist Oleh Baturin reported, citing his own sources.

"The church was destroyed by the Russians – it was burned down using a drone," Baturin wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the church was built in 1725 from oak. In 1782, Cossacks transported the church from the Perevolochana fortress (currently submerged under the waters of the Dniprodzerzhynsk Reservoir) down the Dnipro to Beryslav.