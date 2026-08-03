Kyiv restricts freight transport due to heat

Restrictions on the movement of freight transport have been introduced in the capital to preserve road surfaces during the heat, the Patrol Police of Kyiv reported on Monday.

"Trucks are prohibited from moving when the air temperature reaches +28°C or higher. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual mass over 24 tonnes and an axle load exceeding 7 tonnes," the police said on Telegram.

Drivers are offered to wait out the hot period at temporary parking areas in the right-of-way of highways and near road service facilities.

The Patrol Police of Kyiv will announce the removal of the restriction separately.