Meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors starts in Kyiv

Participants of the meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors in Kyiv started the conference by visiting the site of Russian strikes in Lukyanivka and honoring the memory of our fallen heroes at Maidan Nezalezhnosti, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported.

"For every Ukrainian ambassador, it is crucial to see with their own eyes the consequences of Russian aggression and to be a strong voice of Ukraine in every capital and every headquarters," Sybiha noted, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popșoi became an honorary guest of the conference.