One dead, several wounded in Sumy region, chemical leak in Poltava region due to shelling – OC North

Russian troops continue systematically shelling border areas and civilian facilities in the areas of responsibility of Operational Command "North". Over the past day and as of the morning of August 3, 2026, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of actions by Russian army, the command’s press service reported on Facebook.

"Sumy region: in Richky community, an 88-year-old woman was killed as a result of an enemy drone strike on the territory of a private residence. In Sumy community, men aged 61, 51, 55, and 57 were injured as a result of KAB hits; a 37-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone hit," according to the report.

In addition, apartment and private residential buildings, administrative buildings, non-residential premises, civilian infrastructure facilities, and automobiles were damaged in Sumy community.

It is also reported that a 46-year-old man who was injured on August 1 as a result of an enemy drone attack in Sumy community sought medical assistance.

Civilian infrastructure facilities, administrative buildings, non-residential premises, and residential buildings were damaged in Novoslobidske, Yampil, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda, Krolevets, Bilopillia, Romny, Sad, Berezivka, and Shostka communities.

In Poltava region, UAVs struck two industrial enterprises and a critical infrastructure facility in Poltava district.

"A hazardous chemical substance leaked, and temporary emergency blackouts and gas supply disruptions occurred," the command reports.

Furthermore, in Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked the city of Chernihiv and four border hromadas of Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siversky, Semenivka, Koryukivka, and Snovsk. The Russians used jet-powered Shahed-type UAVs, FPV drones, Molniya-type UAVs, and dropped explosives from drones. At least 11 settlements came under fire.

In Novhorod-Siversky community, a hit on a civilian infrastructure facility was recorded. A fire broke out as a result of the strike.