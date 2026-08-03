URCS responds to enemy attack on Ranok publishing house warehouses

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked during the response to a Russian UAV attack on the book warehouses of the Ranok publishing house in Kharkiv.

"The rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kharkiv region promptly dispatched to the site of the attack response operations. Volunteers inspected the surrounding areas to locate victims and provided first aid to rescuers during emergency operations," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

According to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, as a result of the strike by two Shahed-type UAVs, several million books were destroyed, including school textbooks scheduled for delivery to educational institutions by September 1. One person was injured.

As reported, the warehouses attacked by the enemy serve as the storage site for products of the KnigoLand bookstore chain, the Ranok, FabulaKnyhomania, READBERRY, Korali books publishing houses, and a number of other publishers that are also part of the RNK-Ranok publishing corporation.