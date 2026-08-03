Ukraine grain exports up 55% in new season's first month

Ukraine exported 2.601 million tonnes of grain and legumes in the first month of the 2026/27 marketing year (MY, July-June) as of July 31, 2026, up 54.9% from 1.679 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

Total exports of grain, legumes and flour reached 2.603 million tonnes, compared with 1.684 million tonnes in the same period of the previous marketing year, the Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry said, citing State Customs Service data.

Wheat exports stood at 1.059 million tonnes, up from 744,000 tonnes a year earlier; corn exports rose to 1.244 million tonnes from 627,000 tonnes; and barley exports increased to 294,000 tonnes from 267,000 tonnes. Rye was not exported, as in the same period last year.

Flour exports came to 1,800 tonnes in the first month of the 2026/27 MY, half the 3,600 tonnes exported in the same period of the previous marketing year. Wheat flour exports also fell by half, to 1,700 tonnes from 3,400 tonnes a year earlier.