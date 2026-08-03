Ukraine's cabinet forms 5 government committees led by senior ministers

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has formed five government committees and determined their membership.

Under Resolution No. 985 dated July 29, the cabinet created a government committee on fuel and energy, industrial policy, environmental protection, natural resources, digital transformation, innovation and technology development, national security, defense, veterans and healthcare, headed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

A government committee on humanitarian and social policy, public administration, national unity, temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons was also established, headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna.

The resolution also created a government committee on European and Euro-Atlantic integration, international cooperation, law enforcement and legal policy, headed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov.

The cabinet also formed a government committee on Ukraine’s recovery, community and infrastructure development, transport and housing and utilities, headed by Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Mykola Kalashnyk, and a government committee on economic, financial, agricultural, investment and sanctions policy, business development and efficient management of state property, headed by Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko.

As previously reported, parliament appointed Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky as prime minister on July 16 and, on his recommendation, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.