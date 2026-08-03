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Hazardous chemical leak occurs in Poltava region due to enemy attacks – SES

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Hazardous chemical leak occurs in Poltava region due to enemy attacks – SES

As a result of Russian strikes on a critical infrastructure facility in Poltava region, a hazardous chemical substance leaked; chemical protection specialists have already sealed the damaged containers and leak sites, fully eliminating the threat, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"Poltava region. As a result of Russian shelling of a critical infrastructure facility, a hazardous chemical substance leaked. Despite difficult conditions, SES chemical protection specialists sealed the damaged containers and leak sites," the SES said in a Telegram message on Sunday.

Thanks to the rapid actions of rescuers, the threat was completely eliminated, allowing work at the facility to continue safely.

#poltava_region #chemicals #russian_attack
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