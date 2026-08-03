Occupiers drop 2 KABs on uninhabited Kherson high-rise – official

Russian occupiers launched an air strike on Kherson on Monday, August 3, reported Head of Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko.

"Today, the occupiers dropped 2 guided aerial bombs on a high-rise building in Dniprovsky district," Shanko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, as no one lived in the building.

As reported, on Sunday afternoon, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car in Kherson with a drone, killing a woman; two other people, a 73-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, suffered mine-blast injuries and were taken to the hospital.