Defenders destroy or suppress 163 of 181 Russian air attack weapons

On the night of August 3 (from 18:00 on August 2), the enemy attacked with 181 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo – Russia, Donetsk – TOT, Hvardiyske – TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) reported on Telegram.

"According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 163 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by 14 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of shot-down ones (debris) at 2," the Air Force of the AFU informs.