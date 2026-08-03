Occupiers lose 1,390 personnel in past day – General Staff

Occupier losses over the past day amounted to 1,390 personnel and 603 units of equipment, the General Staff of the AFU reported in a report as of 06:30 on Monday.

In particular, Ukrainian warriors destroyed one tank, five armored fighting vehicles, 80 artillery systems, eight MLRS, four air defense systems, four robotic ground complexes, 495 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, and six units of special equipment.

Air attacks cost the occupiers 1,657 lost operational-tactical level UAVs.