Kim: vision is to build system where every military branch has veteran community, patronage system

Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Vitaliy Kim advocates building a system in which every branch of the military will have a strong veteran community and its own effective patronage system.

"My vision is to build a system in which every branch of the military will have a strong veteran community and its own effective patronage system. After all, each has its own specifics and its own needs. Such an approach will enable systematic work with veterans, more effective coordination of interaction between the military, state, business, and international partners, and scaling the best practices to all Defense Forces," the press service quotes Kim as saying following a meeting with civil-military cooperation officers of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that during the meeting, the participants discussed support for Air Assault Forces veterans, wounded servicemen, and families of fallen defenders, the work of support services, the development of rehabilitation and social protection, as well as interaction between the state, military units, business, and international partners.

The parties paid special attention during the meeting to issues of treatment and rehabilitation, psychological assistance, prosthetics, processing statuses and social guarantees, employment, support for veteran entrepreneurship, housing programs, and accompaniment for servicemen’s families.