Police detain shooter who wounded 4 District TCC and SP employees in Odesa

A man who opened fire on employees of the District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) in Odesa, wounding four of them, has been detained, Odesa District Police Division No. 1 reported.

"Police officers have detained a 32-year-old man who fired toward District TCC and SP employees, preliminary using a Flobert pistol. Based on this fact, police investigators entered the information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies as obstruction to the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations," according to a statement by Odesa police published on the official website of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Region.

As reported, during notification measures conducted by employees of the district territorial center for recruitment and social support, an unidentified individual fired several shots from a pistol in their direction, resulting in four District TCC and SP employees being wounded.