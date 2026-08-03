General Staff records 207 combat engagements in past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recorded 207 combat engagements over the past day. The General Staff of the AFU reported this on Telegram in an operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 on Monday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched 94 air strikes, dropping 296 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 10,573 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,336 strikes against settlements and positions of our troops, including 31 using multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff reports.