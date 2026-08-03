Russian KAB attack in Zaporizhia region kills 1, injures 1 – official

One person was killed and one was injured as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) attack on Novotroyitske in Zaporizhia region, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel as of 07:30 on Monday.

"A man was killed, a woman was injured: Russians struck Zaporizhia district with a guided aerial bomb at dawn. An enemy KAB destroyed private homes in Novotroyitske, and a fire broke out. A 77-year-old man was killed, and an 85-year-old woman was injured. She is receiving the necessary assistance," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.