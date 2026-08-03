Unmanned Systems Forces strike 1,745 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 1,745 enemy targets over the past 24 hours, the USF reported on their Telegram channel as of Monday morning.

According to the report, among the struck targets are: 317 personnel units, 140 of which were eliminated; 67 UAV launch points; 19 radar, electronic reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and communication systems; 92 units of automotive equipment; 19 artillery systems; 369 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Copter," "Wing," "Shahed," and "Gerbera" types.

"Since the beginning of August (01–02.08), units of the USF grouping have struck 3,647 enemy targets, including 665 enemy personnel units," the USF reported.